Visiting Card | Textured Paper

While working for a startup, settling for the right business card is not easy.

Why so?

The mind of a marketeer works towards gaining the maximum out of every collateral.

When it comes to this visiting card, here is what we wanted to keep a note of :

-Leave a mark and avoid getting into the dustbin.

-Give the required feel of the brand and the card.

-Convey what resonates with our offering.

-Soubnd approachable.

-Make it look decent.

I am not sure if this was the best card I have ever made for my employers, but this is certainly the one which was used for the maximum time.