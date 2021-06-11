Visiting Card | Textured Paper

Trending designs to inspire you
While working for a startup, settling for the right business card is not easy.
Why so?
The mind of a marketeer works towards gaining the maximum out of every collateral.
When it comes to this visiting card, here is what we wanted to keep a note of :
-Leave a mark and avoid getting into the dustbin.
-Give the required feel of the brand and the card.
-Convey what resonates with our offering.
-Soubnd approachable.
-Make it look decent.
I am not sure if this was the best card I have ever made for my employers, but this is certainly the one which was used for the maximum time.