Raine Radtke (they/them)

Queering the Cosmos YouTube Banner

Queering the Cosmos YouTube Banner astrology stars cosmos planets jupiter space neon pastel pastel neon rainbow gender nonbinary queer logo branding art illustrator vector illustration design
This is now the YouTube channel banner for a dear friend's astrology project called "Queering the Cosmos." This is just one part of the whole branding package I put together. I'm looking forward to listening Coehn deconstruct the gender binary and highlight the ways LGBTQ+ people do or don't relate to astrology!

