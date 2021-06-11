Queering the Cosmos YouTube Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
This is now the YouTube channel banner for a dear friend's astrology project called "Queering the Cosmos." This is just one part of the whole branding package I put together. I'm looking forward to listening Coehn deconstruct the gender binary and highlight the ways LGBTQ+ people do or don't relate to astrology!