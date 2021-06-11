Food App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nowadays food ordering apps almost became an integral part of the urban lifestyle with a lot of positive implications.
Here we have come up with a newly designed fast and intuitive food mobile apps that help restaurants to deliver an easy and smooth customer experience resulting in enhanced sales and brand value.
Tools: Figma, Adobe Illustrator
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hijrmswood@gmail.com
Press “L” and shower some love.