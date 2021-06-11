CreativeTrick

Food App Design

Food App Design food dribbble branding creative agency graphic design mobileappdesign applicationdesign
Nowadays food ordering apps almost became an integral part of the urban lifestyle with a lot of positive implications.

Here we have come up with a newly designed fast and intuitive food mobile apps that help restaurants to deliver an easy and smooth customer experience resulting in enhanced sales and brand value.

Tools: Figma, Adobe Illustrator

