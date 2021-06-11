Illustration Workshop - Spender #2

Hey, it's me again with another views from the Spender concept 👋

Today different take on the spending app concept from Netguru 1st Remote Illustration Workshop.

Complex illustrations created by Katarzyna Dziaduś has inspired this colorful and bold UI.

🤖 Spender - is your smart saving assistant! 💸

This AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals. 🚀

This UI concept is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.

Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀

—

