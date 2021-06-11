Illustration Workshop - Spender #2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, it's me again with another views from the Spender concept 👋
Today different take on the spending app concept from Netguru 1st Remote Illustration Workshop.
Complex illustrations created by Katarzyna Dziaduś has inspired this colorful and bold UI.
🤖 Spender - is your smart saving assistant! 💸
This AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals. 🚀
This UI concept is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.
Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.
—
Show us love! Press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.