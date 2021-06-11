Luka Bendić
Illustration Workshop - Spender #2

Illustration Workshop - Spender #2 flat overview dashboard cards money saving fintech spending dark mode dark ux colorful illustration simple clean app mobile app ui minimal design
Hey, it's me again with another views from the Spender concept 👋

Today different take on the spending app concept from Netguru 1st Remote Illustration Workshop.
Complex illustrations created by Katarzyna Dziaduś has inspired this colorful and bold UI.

🤖 Spender - is your smart saving assistant! 💸

This AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals. 🚀

This UI concept is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.

Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀

