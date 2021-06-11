Zubin Jhaveri

'Solar Flare' Paper Sculpture

Solar Flare
Titled 'Solar Flare' the paper sculpture portrays the shooting rays of light around the sun. The immense power and fierce force that radiates from within.

Number of Layers: 14
Artwork size: 6" x 6" x 0.25" (15cm x 15cm x 0.5cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art

