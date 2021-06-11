Zubin Jhaveri

'Twilight' Paper Sculpture

'Twilight' Paper Sculpture
Titled 'Twilight' the artwork depicts the diffused light on the horizon.
The amalgam of the soft glow of the sun and the darkness of the skies captured is a snowflake.

Number of Layers: 13
Artwork size: 6" x 6" x 0.25" (15cm x 15cm x 0.5cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art

