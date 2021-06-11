Newton Llorente

Rouge Escape

Rouge Escape digital artist digital art procreate app procreate wine art artwork intoxication one light source textured grainy black and white artist procreate artist illustrator illustration rouge
  1. IMG_1821.png
  2. Rouge Escape-01.png
  3. Rouge Escape-02.png

Rouge Escape artwork. This is an illustration that accompanies Carmela Gomez's sobering poem on intoxicated escapism.

https://www.instagram.com/newtonllorente

