BLUM - Cute & Lovely Bubble Font

BLUM is a beautiful bubble font for lovely logotypes, branding & display usage. This font is perfect for creating outstanding logos, promotional content, and marketing graphics that can really grab the attention of your visitors. Please see the examples shown above to get an idea about the capability of this font.

This font is specially handmade with great OpenType features in mind, each weight includes extended language support including Western European & Central European sets. A total of 249 glyphs are included.

BLUM is a single-weight font with two (Normal and Italic) variants. The pack contains OTF, TTF as Desktop fonts, and optional Web Fonts (all EOT, SVG, WOFF, WOFF2 formats included).

CREDITS:

Font designed by Lis at Fontastica, distributed by Designova. Passionately handmade and produced with ProCreate & iPad Pro. Promo illustrations are from Vecteezy.com