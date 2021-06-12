Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sumit Choudhary
Nickelfox

Huren - Hire Designers landing page concept

Sumit Choudhary
Nickelfox
Sumit Choudhary for Nickelfox
Huren - Hire Designers landing page concept header responsive hire me agency website graphic design chat ux design ui design ux clean character ui branding vector minimal exploration illustration color design
Hello Dribbblers,
This is a huren landing page design for finding best designers. It is a platform for designers, freelancers and clients where they can have a look at each other’s profiles and ratings and schedule a meeting before working together. I hope you will like this concept.
Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Empowering Ideas. We Design, Develop & Deliver!!!
