Huren - Hire Designers landing page concept

Hello Dribbblers,

This is a huren landing page design for finding best designers. It is a platform for designers, freelancers and clients where they can have a look at each other’s profiles and ratings and schedule a meeting before working together. I hope you will like this concept.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Show some love by pressing “L” or “Heart” button.

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp

Follow us here:

Website | Facebook | Twitter