Huren - Hire Designers landing page concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
This is a huren landing page design for finding best designers. It is a platform for designers, freelancers and clients where they can have a look at each other’s profiles and ratings and schedule a meeting before working together. I hope you will like this concept.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Show some love by pressing “L” or “Heart” button.
Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter