Zubin Jhaveri

'Amethyst' Paper Sculpture

Zubin Jhaveri
Zubin Jhaveri
  • Save
'Amethyst' Paper Sculpture crystal paper craft paper sculpture
Download color palette

Titled 'Amethyst' the artwork depicts the many facets of the stunning Amethyst Quartz. A crystalline gem captured in another frozen crystal.

Number of Layers: 16
Artwork size: 6" x 6" x 0.25" (15cm x 15cm x 0.5cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Zubin Jhaveri
Zubin Jhaveri

More by Zubin Jhaveri

View profile
    • Like