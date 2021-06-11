Coretus

Online Learning App Concept

Coretus
Coretus
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Learning App Concept branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Hi Folks,

Continue to learn logo design, product design, 3D design and UI/UX design with online learning exploration. We have tried to make it clean and user-friendly.

Hope you like it!

Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Coretus
Coretus
Turn ideas into a creative and appealing Design
Hire Me

More by Coretus

View profile
    • Like