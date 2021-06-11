Byte Chimp

2D Animated Explainer Video

2D Animated Explainer Video
BrandLeven is a premium boutique agency that helps bring businesses go Online. The targeted audience were entrepreneurs, small businessmen and people who wants to do e-commerce but are unaware of the process. We keep the designs minimalistic and explain the overall problem and solution in a small explainer video. It eventually turned out great and we are happy to say that this is one of the finest short explainer video.
To watch complete video follow our Youtube
channel
Hope you all like it guys😊
