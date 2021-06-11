Alek Chmura // Zante.design
The Software House

Bahr: Freelancers for hire

Alek Chmura // Zante.design
The Software House
Alek Chmura // Zante.design for The Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
Bahr: Freelancers for hire ux design ui design illustration uiux freelancers custom illustration ux ui tsh marketplace product design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Take a look at this small sneak peak of pretty advanced case study for Riyadh based (Saudi Arabia) freelancers marketplace where customers can choose between +58k freelance offers from many different categories. We had a pleasure to completely redesign entire platform.
The start is planned for the beginning of 2022.

See full case at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119488293/Bahr-Freelancers-for-hire

Additionally - get familiar about details of Bahr design process on our blog https://tsh.io/blog/product-design-process-bahr/

The Software House
The Software House
Design & develop your future-proof app with us
Hire Us

More by The Software House

View profile
    • Like