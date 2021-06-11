Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys!
Take a look at this small sneak peak of pretty advanced case study for Riyadh based (Saudi Arabia) freelancers marketplace where customers can choose between +58k freelance offers from many different categories. We had a pleasure to completely redesign entire platform.
The start is planned for the beginning of 2022.
See full case at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119488293/Bahr-Freelancers-for-hire
Additionally - get familiar about details of Bahr design process on our blog https://tsh.io/blog/product-design-process-bahr/