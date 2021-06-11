Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tosan Garditama
One Week Wonders

Yats. NFT Marketplace Website

Tosan Garditama
One Week Wonders
Tosan Garditama for One Week Wonders
Yats. NFT Marketplace Website nfts token gradient dark web marketplace hero website design web design header website cryptoart cryptocurrency ux design exploration ui ui design
Hello Guys 🤩

Here is my exploration about NFT Marketplace website header.
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

