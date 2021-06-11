Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdul

Modern flower logo design

Abdul
Abdul
  • Save
Modern flower logo design modern logo flower illustration design illustrator letter logo design letter logo graphic design branding logo branding minimal minimal logo logodesign logo
Download color palette

It is a flower logo design concept.
Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

If you need any digital currency logo design, I am available for a new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
_ _ _
mdkuddussardar409@gmail.com
fiverr
Let's connect:
twitter
BehanceFacebookLinkedin

Abdul
Abdul

More by Abdul

View profile
    • Like