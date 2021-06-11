Rustyhead Typeface | Font

Introducing RUSTYHEAD, a textured sans serif font with a grungy appearance. The characters were created with brush strokes in Procreate and then carefully converted into vector format, hence the rusty, authentic and textured look. This font offers a ton of possibilities for your projects. It's modern yet playful, it's simple but has that human touch that adds charm and originality to any project. With 252 glyphs, signs and symbols, extensive Latin script support, Rustyhead makes the perfect font for clothing designs, logo designs, packaging or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Allow yourself to be creative and make the most of your designs using Rustyhead!

Product content:

RUSTYHEAD

OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive Latin script language support

Upper and lowercase font

I am looking forward to see what you make using RUSTYHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!