Starlink - Media Entertaiment Logo Design agency marketing symbol connection online information network communication colorful abstract technology logomark simple modern branding entertaiment star link media logo design
Hi everyone! Today I posted my logo exploration for media entertaiment with the concept of combining two-star to give it connection and link meaning and I choose the bright color to give the friendly brand vibe. What do you think about this design guys?

I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect ✌️
🔗 Instagram

