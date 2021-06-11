Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MAD Specialty
MAD Specialty design card business typography logo brand branding
MAD Specialty is a newborn blog about specialty coffee and the places to find it in Madrid, Spain. The brand needed to project elegance, high-standard quality, and a little bit of mystery.

By this need, the colors picked for their identity are Creamy Off-White and Deep Mocha, a combination which also builds a bridge between the brand to the product it features.

