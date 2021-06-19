Brittany Calderon

Catcus 🌵

Catcus 🌵 mascot illustration girly handmade distressed succulent catcus texan puro san antonio puro texas san antonio cactus cat character adorable kawaii cute
Omg! The Purro San Antonio Stickers are finally here!! This here is Catcus! He's out here thriving in this summer heat with all his purro friends! He loves long summer days and not being overwatered!

