Brittany Calderon

PSY-AY-AY! (Psyduck)

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Hire Me
  • Save
PSY-AY-AY! (Psyduck) psychic duck anime handmade pastel pink girly pokemon psyduck character adorable texan san antonio distressed cute kawaii
Download color palette

My friend LOVES Psyduck from Pokemon so this post was for her birthday! I hope she had an amazing day full of love and happiness! 🦆💖🐝

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Honey Bee Yourself 🐝 💕
Hire Me

More by Brittany Calderon

View profile
    • Like