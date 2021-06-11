Fit app mobile onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Here is our light version onboarding project for the FitMate app.
Let us know in the comments if you like the light or dark version!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.