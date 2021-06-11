Orety.studio

Fit app mobile onboarding

Orety.studio
Orety.studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Fit app mobile onboarding home idea designer illustration andriod application white light minimal geometric graphic icons sport ios intrduction instruction onboarding mobile app
Download color palette

Hi!

Here is our light version onboarding project for the FitMate app.
Let us know in the comments if you like the light or dark version!

Orety.studio
Orety.studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Orety.studio

View profile
    • Like