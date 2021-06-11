Ahmad Sulaiman
Plainthing Studio

luxone - Ordering Page

Ahmad Sulaiman
Plainthing Studio
Ahmad Sulaiman for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
luxone - Ordering Page design ui ux gradient luxury app website landing page graphic design logo 3d branding motion graphics animation
luxone - Ordering Page design ui ux gradient luxury app website landing page graphic design logo 3d branding motion graphics animation
Download color palette
  1. Luxone - Ordering Page.mp4
  2. Luxone - Ordering Page Rotate.mp4
  3. Luxone - Ordering Page Preview.png
  4. Luxone - Ordering Page.png

hey everyone! 👏

Another exploratory design today that I made about ordering pages. Here I add an animated slider that can be implemented in a website or application of course. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

Inspiration @Cuberto 🍻
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like