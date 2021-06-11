luxone - Ordering Page

Trending designs to inspire you
hey everyone! 👏
Another exploratory design today that I made about ordering pages. Here I add an animated slider that can be implemented in a website or application of course. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!
Inspiration @Cuberto 🍻
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
