Online Marketing & Advertisement Video | 2D Animation

Babble is software that creates decentralized mobile applications and it uses Blockchain technology. Since this was an explainer video for online marketing and advirtisment it had to be informative and understandable with engaging screens. The final animated video turned out incredibly well defined and attractive. I hope you all like it as my client did for sure.
