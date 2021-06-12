Brittany Calderon

Marceline The Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Hire Me
  • Save
Marceline The Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum love pride bubblegum marceline adventure time character pink girly distressed adorable cute kawaii texan san antonio handmade
Download color palette

Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈 Who is your favorite cartoon couple? It can feel hard to bee yourself in this crazy world but as time goes on modern media is becoming more important to share and create a safe space for everyone! I love how much new cartoons are starting to celebrate love in all forms! Princess Bubblegum and Marceline are one of my favorite couples 💖 I hope you always feel safe enough to express yourself!

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Honey Bee Yourself 🐝 💕
Hire Me

More by Brittany Calderon

View profile
    • Like