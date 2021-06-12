Marceline The Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum

Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈 Who is your favorite cartoon couple? It can feel hard to bee yourself in this crazy world but as time goes on modern media is becoming more important to share and create a safe space for everyone! I love how much new cartoons are starting to celebrate love in all forms! Princess Bubblegum and Marceline are one of my favorite couples 💖 I hope you always feel safe enough to express yourself!