'Nebula' Paper Cut Art

'Nebula' Paper Cut Art
Kaleidoscopic paper cut artwork titled 'Nebula' based on Arabic architecture and geometry.
Art size: 12" x 7.5" x 0.3" (30cm x 19cm x 1cm)
Number of Layers: 22

You can check the entire 'Kaleidoscope' paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Kaleidoscope-Paper-Art

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
