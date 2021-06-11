Banner for advertising

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,

Behance | Instagram | Telegram

| Linkedin

Hi guys!

Here's my new hit on Dribble.

I made these creatives for a very cool logo and corporate identity designer

Marina Zakharova .

The task was to make simple, laconic and creative creatives for advertising in social networks.

The customer was very pleased with the result 🙌🏻

Thanx for watching

Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me