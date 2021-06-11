Banner for advertising

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
| Linkedin
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
I made these creatives for a very cool logo and corporate identity designer
Marina Zakharova .
The task was to make simple, laconic and creative creatives for advertising in social networks.
The customer was very pleased with the result 🙌🏻
Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me