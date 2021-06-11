Wondrium How To Guide

Trending designs to inspire you
Congratulations on the rebrand. Your reward is that you now get to rewrite everything. Yes you.
Where to start? We recommend starting here. With a helpful guide for writing in the new brand voice that covers everything from product descriptions to social. Never seen one? Reach out and one of our talented copywriters will set up a time to walk you through what you've been missing. (Just...also be prepared to talk about llamas and capybaras because that's kind of their thing).
Read more about our work for Wondrium here.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter