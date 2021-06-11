Zubin Jhaveri

'Labyrinth I' Paper Cut Art

Paper cut artwork titled 'Labyrinth I' depicting the kaleidoscopic fusion of sacred geometry and soothing colors.
Art size: 12" x 6" x 0.3" (30cm x 15cm x 1cm)
Number of Layers: 25

You can check the entire 'Kaleidoscope' paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Kaleidoscope-Paper-Art

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
