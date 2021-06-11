Raian Arshad Arittro 🏆

Minimal Fashion Logo - Famine Logo Concept

Minimal Fashion Logo - Famine Logo Concept
I am not that good at designing minimal logo but here I have tried my best as a noobie. Hope you will like it so feel free to share your thoughts.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
