Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimal Fashion Logo - Famine Logo Concept
I am not that good at designing minimal logo but here I have tried my best as a noobie. Hope you will like it so feel free to share your thoughts.
IGNORE TAGS :
logo, logo design, fashion logo, minimal fashion logo, minimal logo, famine logo, minimal famine logo, girly logo, minimal woman logo,