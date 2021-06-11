Byte Chimp

2D Animated Marketing Video

Arctic Nutrition is a Network Marketing company that manufactures and sells natural dietary supplements. We tried to keep things as flat as possible without creating unnecessary clutter.
We carefully planned my storyboard as we had to create various transitions. It is always a good idea to plan your artwork on a storyboard in a way that gives you room to create exceptional transitions. The result was this paced, energetic animation that the client absolutely loved.
