Wild Little Honey Bee

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! It me, Bee! 🐝 Starting up your own art shop can be scary, at least for me it felt like it! But here I am, starting out! I want to share my experiences with y’all—from my successes to my failures, I want to show it all and maybe spare y’all some hardships of your own by learning from mine! If this is something you wanna learn more about or even if you just like my art, give me a follow (: I look forward to sharing my experiences with y’all! (: