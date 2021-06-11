Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brittany Calderon

Wild Little Honey Bee

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Wild Little Honey Bee handmade san antonio texan distressed flowers buzz girly pink character adorable kawaii cute honey honey bee illustration bee
Hey! It me, Bee! 🐝 Starting up your own art shop can be scary, at least for me it felt like it! But here I am, starting out! I want to share my experiences with y’all—from my successes to my failures, I want to show it all and maybe spare y’all some hardships of your own by learning from mine! If this is something you wanna learn more about or even if you just like my art, give me a follow (: I look forward to sharing my experiences with y’all! (:

Brittany Calderon
Brittany Calderon
Honey Bee Yourself 🐝 💕
