Byte Chimp

2D Animated Explainer Video For Start-ups

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp
  • Save
2D Animated Explainer Video For Start-ups design character animation branding vector typography motion graphics illustration animation
Download color palette

Archslate is a newstartup, they wanted to showcase that how ArchSlate stands out compared to the rest of its competitors and it should reflect the pain-points whereas it should highlight the ease in ArchSlate. We use a complex transition to make two solutions clear and highlight the pain points that ArchSlate solves. This video captured the attention of viewrs.
To watch complete video follow our Youtube
channel
Hope you all like it guys😊
_____________________
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp

More by Byte Chimp

View profile
    • Like