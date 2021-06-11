2D Animated Explainer Video For Start-ups

Trending designs to inspire you
Archslate is a newstartup, they wanted to showcase that how ArchSlate stands out compared to the rest of its competitors and it should reflect the pain-points whereas it should highlight the ease in ArchSlate. We use a complex transition to make two solutions clear and highlight the pain points that ArchSlate solves. This video captured the attention of viewrs.
