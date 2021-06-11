Abhishek Agarwal

Lost in the space

Lost in the space graphic design ui challenge 404 error 404 error page website design lost in space blue space concept web design design user interface user experience modern hire freelance figma concept design clean
Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for a 404 error page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

Encountering a 404 error page feels like being lost in the space to me...😵 What about you?🤔
Want to hire? Shoot your proposal to abhishekcse.602@gmail.com

