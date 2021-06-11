Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
realmojojojo

Moon in a bottle - Krita Art

realmojojojo
realmojojojo
  • Save
Moon in a bottle - Krita Art illustrator figma moon in a bottle bottle moon krita daily art illustration design clean graphic design
Download color palette

My first illustration using Krita and a pen tablet. My main focus this time around for Illustrations was highlights and shadows.
Comment your thoughts and your journey into illustrations ❤️

#AlwaysReadytoLearn

realmojojojo
realmojojojo
Somebody mentioned Design?

More by realmojojojo

View profile
    • Like