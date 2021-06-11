Zubin Jhaveri

'Dawn' Paper Cut Art

'Dawn' Paper Cut Art abstract sunrise geometric artwork layered art paper cut art paper sculpture illustration dawn
Kaleidoscopic paper cut artwork titled 'Dawn' portraying the beauty of a sunrise with geometry and colors.
Art size: 12" x 6.5" x 0.3" (30cm x 16cm x 1cm)
Number of Layers: 22

You can check the entire 'Kaleidoscope' paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/kaleidoscope-paper-art

