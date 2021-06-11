Sumiya

Project Management App concept animation graphic design cleanui task management project management management manage branding logo illustration interaction dailyuichallenge mobile interface ui ux mobile app design
Hello guys! 💫
Today we want to share with you the concept we've done while explored design directions for the project management app.
The project management process has never been so light and breezy!
This service allows you to easily create and appoint tasks to your staff, and follow up their implementation.

