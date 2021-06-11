Drea Duque

A successful leaf | Mountain Climber | Success Concept

A successful leaf | Mountain Climber | Success Concept illustrator happy winning mountains concept nature leaf successful kawaii kawaii art digital illustration cute kids illustration
When I created this illustration, I just thought of one of the smallest things I could think of, along with one of the biggest.
Hence the idea of this Giant Leaf with the small Mountains was born. Contrary to how they really are.
The leaf grows because of that special way that all creative people have to reach the top, finish a project, and feel happy and successful.
It was created for a Psychology Blog Post about definitions of success and how to get there.

