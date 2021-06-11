A successful leaf | Mountain Climber | Success Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When I created this illustration, I just thought of one of the smallest things I could think of, along with one of the biggest.
Hence the idea of this Giant Leaf with the small Mountains was born. Contrary to how they really are.
The leaf grows because of that special way that all creative people have to reach the top, finish a project, and feel happy and successful.
It was created for a Psychology Blog Post about definitions of success and how to get there.