Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ink Dripping Paint Photoshop Action
This Ink Dripping Paint Photoshop Action are perfect for photographers and designers.
It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images
to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 10 Different Color option when you open unviewed eyes.
My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014,CC2015, CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+English Version.
Most important instruction:
Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a soft brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer
Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- ATN File(Photoshop Action File included)
- Brush File
- 10 Different Color option
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included
Images Recommended : I use images 3000x2000px dpi 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6218813-Ink-Dripping-Paint-Photoshop-Action