Mariya Ponomareva

Оnline store of florariums

Mariya Ponomareva
Mariya Ponomareva
  • Save
Оnline store of florariums internet store site tilda shop design design interior interior florarium flower
Оnline store of florariums internet store site tilda shop design design interior interior florarium flower
Оnline store of florariums internet store site tilda shop design design interior interior florarium flower
Оnline store of florariums internet store site tilda shop design design interior interior florarium flower
Download color palette
  1. инста-флорариумы4.png
  2. FireShot Webpage Screenshot #008 - 'Доставка и оплата' - dz.jpg
  3. Screenshot7.jpg
  4. Screenshot_2.jpg

Hi! I present my work: the light and minimalistic design of the online store of florariums does not distract from the composition of flowers. Convenient product catalog with filtering by category.

Mariya Ponomareva
Mariya Ponomareva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mariya Ponomareva

View profile
    • Like