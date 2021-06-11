Stas Kulesh 🥝

Thematic Promo Video

Thematic is the leading customer feedback analysis solution designed to transform unstructured text into actionable insights. Thematic enables organizations to turn free-text comments into interactive reports and then analyze them using findings from our knowledge base. It reveals true opinions from text and shows what really impacts NPS of your customers.

https://getthematic.com

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
