Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jyotsana Kashyap

Painting Exhibition Webpage Ui

Jyotsana Kashyap
Jyotsana Kashyap
  • Save
Painting Exhibition Webpage Ui exhibitioui paintingexhibition paintingui webui web webpageui branding
Download color palette

Designed a landing page for an Art Gallery.
Discover & explore extensive fine art, paintings & sculptures by browsing through different collections through the website. Hope you like the concept! Please like, follow, and share.

Press «L» and show some love

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Jyotsana Kashyap
Jyotsana Kashyap

More by Jyotsana Kashyap

View profile
    • Like