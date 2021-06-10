Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency

Colliga App - Digital Mental Wellness

Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency
Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency
  • Save
Colliga App - Digital Mental Wellness ux minimal vector illustration branding flat ui app design logo
Download color palette

Blue Whale Apps helped the Colliga team to build an innovative website and app.

Our work is our pride but we remain humble to all our clients for believing in us with their dreams. - https://colligaapps.com/

Visit the work section on our website to know more about our work.

https://bluewhaleapps.com/work

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency
Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency

More by Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like