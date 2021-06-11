John Mata

Presentable Designing the Future Podcast

talk graphic design design podcast
I joined Jeff Veen on his podcast to discuss the fear, uncertainty, and doubt inherent in all creative work, and strategies designers can use in their careers to transcend them. Give it a listen here https://www.relay.fm/presentable/109

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
