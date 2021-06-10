Joe Zhang

The pool refrigerator_Delicate rebranding

The pool refrigerator_Delicate rebranding 3d art
I tried to make a refrigerator with some cool elements.
I focus on lighting, materials and rendering.
I had a lot of fun making it and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
