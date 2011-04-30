Franz Jeitz

May 2011 Calendar Wallpaper

Franz Jeitz
Franz Jeitz
  • Save
May 2011 Calendar Wallpaper photography photo graphic design retro vintage art design wallpaper desktop background geometric circle
Download color palette

Early stage of the May 2011 calendar wallpaper. I wanted to concentrate more on photography with this piece to convey the feel of spring/summer.

Franz Jeitz
Franz Jeitz

More by Franz Jeitz

View profile
    • Like