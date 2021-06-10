Movie-app - Streaming App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks !
Take a look at first, look at my first dribble shot, today I will share a streaming app design that I made, the design takes a minimalist and clean concept, hope you like it Would love to hear your thoughts 🙂