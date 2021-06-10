Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alamsyah Ramadhan V

Movie-app - Streaming App

Alamsyah Ramadhan V
Alamsyah Ramadhan V
  • Save
Movie-app - Streaming App ui app streaming ux mobile design
Download color palette

Hi Folks !
Take a look at first, look at my first dribble shot, today I will share a streaming app design that I made, the design takes a minimalist and clean concept, hope you like it Would love to hear your thoughts 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Alamsyah Ramadhan V
Alamsyah Ramadhan V

More by Alamsyah Ramadhan V

View profile
    • Like