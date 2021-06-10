Joe Zhang

The pool refrigerator

Joe Zhang
Joe Zhang
  • Save
The pool refrigerator 3d art
Download color palette

In this project, I tried to make a refrigerator with some cool elements. I focus on lighting, materials and rendering. I had a lot of fun making it and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Joe Zhang
Joe Zhang

More by Joe Zhang

View profile
    • Like