Pot Sailing UI

Flower Pot Sailing Application.
Daily Ui challenge Day 2
Hi Guys 👋
Once Again I came Back with a Pot Sailing Application. My focus here to give classic look. that way choose Serif font. or outline icons. High-resolution classical images.
I'm Available For Time Job
Contact me: Riteshweb.online@gmail.com
Instagram: https://lnkd.in/gvdHgAx
Behance: https://lnkd.in/gn3jHdP
Dribbble: https://lnkd.in/eHjNbQk
riteshweb
And This is My Practiced work. Hope You will Liked It.
Special Thanks To @riteshweb 😄 You done Great Work.
Tools used:
- 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗺𝗮
What do you guys think?
- 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗪
Have a project to be done?
- 𝗗𝗠
