Ritesh Web

Pot Sailing UI

Ritesh Web
Ritesh Web
Pot Sailing UI
Flower Pot Sailing Application.

Daily Ui challenge Day 2

Hi Guys 👋

Once Again I came Back with a Pot Sailing Application. My focus here to give classic look. that way choose Serif font. or outline icons. High-resolution classical images.

riteshweb
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Ritesh Web
Ritesh Web

    • Like