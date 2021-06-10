Introducing a new vintage bold script called “Vintage Queens “. Inspired from retro typography and lettering in the 70’s and 80’s combine with bold typography style. With a total of 534 glyphs with 359 alternate, you can make letter combinations for lettering with a lot of options.

Come with open type feature ( a lot of alternates and end swash), its help you to make great lettering.

Vintage Queens best uses for Logotype, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.

This font is also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Vintage Queens otf

– Vintage Queens ttf

– Vintage Queens woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

** Note **

The extrude and shadow in the preview are not included in the package, it is used only for presentation purposes.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Font #Lettering #Bold #Script #Typeface #Swashes #Vintage #Classic #Music #Poster #Groovy #Branding #Classic_Font #Retro #Old #Typography #Quote #Hipster #Decorative #Logotype #Display #Cursive #Sport #Sofball #Soccer #60s #70s #80s #90s #Sporty #Baseball #Calligraphy #Retro_Font #Vintage_Font #Old Font #Classsic_Font #Classy #90's_Fonts #Retro_Fonts #Bold_Fonts #Vintage_Fonts #Hipster_Fonts #Cursive_Fonts #Calligraphy_Fonts #Lettering_Fonts