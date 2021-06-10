Good for Sale
Amelia Nurvita🐻
Vektora

🎞MUPI - Cinema Booking Apps🎞

Amelia Nurvita🐻
Vektora
Amelia Nurvita🐻 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
🎞MUPI - Cinema Booking Apps🎞 ticket booking film movie poster cinematic cinema ticket app theater movie app cinema app booking movie mobile app ui mobile
🎞MUPI - Cinema Booking Apps🎞 ticket booking film movie poster cinematic cinema ticket app theater movie app cinema app booking movie mobile app ui mobile
🎞MUPI - Cinema Booking Apps🎞 ticket booking film movie poster cinematic cinema ticket app theater movie app cinema app booking movie mobile app ui mobile
Download color palette
  1. Frame.png
  2. Frame 2.png
  3. Frame 3.png

MUPI - Cinema Booking UI KIT

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
MUPI - Cinema Booking UI KIT

Hello Guys 👋🏻
This is a new design for cinema booking apps.
Hope you like it 😍
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you 🙌🏻

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like